WWE Star Roman Reigns Assesses How Much Meat Is 'Left On The Bone' Of Bloodline Story

The entirety of The Bloodline saga is one of the longest told stories in WWE history, dating back to 2020 when Roman Reigns returned to the company during the pandemic and captured the Universal Championship. However, after Cody Rhodes defeated Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40, many fans believed that would be the final chapter to the story, only for WWE to provide the audience with another six months of returns, unlikely partnerships and family warfare. Speaking with "Sports Illustrated," Reigns provided his opinion concerning the future longevity of the storyline.

"There's just so much meat left on the bone. There's so much to the performances that I'm learning not only about myself but just the performance in general and how to manipulate them, how to get better at them, how to control the crowd better, just all these different things. So many different stories to tell, new family members coming in, so it's one of those deals where, kind of like you hear athletes, as long as you can continue to practice, like as long as you feel good enough to practice, then I can play."

Reigns continued to explain that it would be ideal if he could mitigate the amount of bumps and damage he takes in the ring, while also training on a regular basis. He also touched on having interest in becoming an active Hollywood actor, admitting that making movies would be enjoyable, but preferring the live nature of the WWE experience.

