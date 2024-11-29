Mark Henry Explains Why He'd Like To See Lexis King Win WWE NXT Iron Survivor Match

The third annual NXT Deadline event takes place next weekend and with that comes the Iron Survivor Challenge. The five-person, 25-minute No. 1 contender's match for the NXT Championship has the same concept as the standard Ironman match, where whoever has the most falls when the time expires is the winner.

With one open spot left in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, Mark Henry discussed on "Busted Open" why he would like to see Lexis King win the match.

"I love the energy that Lexis King is getting. He makes you want to see him get beat, you see the manipulation, he gets it," Henry said praising the second-generation star. "It's just a matter of getting everybody to believe that you got it and that's the one weakness I feel that he has."

King will compete in a qualifier match on next week's show, where he will come up against three other stars — Eddy Thorpe, Cedric Alexander, and Axiom, with the winner joining Ethan Page, Je'Von Evans, Nathan Frazer, and Wes Lee in the final at Deadline on December 7.

After spending a few years on the independent circuit, King became known to mainstream audiences in 2019 when he signed with AEW, where he went by his birth name, Brian Pillman Jr. King debuted in "WWE NXT" last October and has already become a more stable fixture in "NXT" than he was in AEW.

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge taking place at Deadline and praised the talent pool in the match so far. "They've assembled a really, really strong network down there for the women. Shawn Michaels and Triple H have both gotta be really, really proud."

