WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Recalls Memorable Times He Was Pranked

WWE legend Mark Henry has discussed pranks being played backstage, recalling a few where he was the butt of the joke.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open," Henry, along with Bully Ray, talked about ribs that were played behind the scenes in WWE, with "The World's Strongest Man" remembering a time when someone glued his shoes to the floor.

"Dave [LaGreca], you know I wear a [size] 16 shoe. It's hard as hell to find a 16 shoe, and one of them bastards — I don't know, I didn't find out who did it — superglued my damn shower shoes to the floor," said Henry. "They tried to put solvent underneath it, wouldn't come off, and they finally had to put a razor and cut it all up so we wouldn't disrespect the building."

Henry also narrated the infamous story of his crutches getting hidden, which led to an altercation with The Kliq. The WWE legend said that he was told to not acknowledge it, but he had to eventually go to the bathroom.

"Remember my crutches getting hid?" asked Henry to fellow Hall of Famer Bully Ray. "How do you think my headspace was when my crutches went missing, and I'm trying to not sell it? They said, 'Man, don't sell it. Just watch the show.' I'm sitting at the monitor for two hours, Dave, and it's three-hour show, and I've gotta go pee. I have a cast up to my thigh, I can't move. I'm trying to no-sell it, and I'm like, 'Listen, man, I gotta go to the bathroom or somebody get me a garbage can and I'll pee right here.'"

Henry said that The Kliq then came up to him and asked him what happened to his crutches which prompted him to lash out at them, even threatening to kill Shawn Michaels.

