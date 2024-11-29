Backstage Update On Status Of Absent WWE Star Carmella

Carmella hasn't been seen on WWE television since March 2023, after taking a hiatus from the company due to her real-life pregnancy. However, the former Women's Champion has remained out of action due to suffering from Drop Foot, an injury that can occur during labor and cause herniated discs in the lower back. Drop Foot can be extremely difficult to recover from, especially when trying to prepare for an in-ring return and get back into shape. However, with the Royal Rumble on the horizon and WrestleMania season about to begin, there has been further speculation towards "The Princess of Staten Island" appearing in the near future, but according to "Fightful Select's" Sean Ross Sapp, there is still no timetable for Carmella's return.

"Not at all. Unfortunately she's suffered from Drop Foot after giving birth. That can be a tough thing to train through. I was always told that she'd be welcomed back."

Earlier this year, Carmella revealed that she endured over 60 hours of labor, and believes that the length of her delivery had an impact on the injury she sustained. She also explained that she still has interest in returning to WWE despite having undergone such a lengthy battle with Drop Foot, explaining that she wants to remain patient as well as be both physically and mentally prepared before stepping back in the ring.

