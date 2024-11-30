Dave Meltzer Analyzes AEW's 2024 Continental Classic Field, Picks Block Favorites

The 2024 Continental Classic got underway this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" and has featured three first-round matchups, with Shelton Benjamin defeating Mark Briscoe, Claudio Castagnoli overcoming Ricochet, and Brodie King getting the better of Darby Allin. This year's event features a selection of both returning and new competitors with the winner being crowned the Continental Champion, currently held by Kazuchika Okada, at Worlds End on December 28.

In a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer announced his predictions for the tournament beginning with the Blue block, and also provided his thoughts on the main event for next month's ROH Final Battle.

"From an action standpoint, it may wind up being the best month of the year for AEW televised matches. From TV, I'd sense Chris Jericho vs. Mark Briscoe as the ROH Final Battle main event, but still, I think Blue comes down to Okada, Fletcher, and maybe Garcia. If Fletcher doesn't at least finish second, or get a win over Okada, the win over Ospreay will not have been worth it," Meltzer said.

Meltzer continued by assessing the Gold block, where he explained that although there's a clear favorite to emerge first, there are several options that could advance to the final two.

"On the Gold block side, Ospreay is the favorite, but if Allin is getting a title match at any point, he should do well," he added. "Aside from Robinson, I could see any of the others also be in the final two."