Bayley Replaces Jade Cargill In Women's WarGames, Massive Brawl On WWE SmackDown

Bayley has officially replaced Jade Cargill, who was taken out by a mystery attacker last week on "WWE SmackDown," on the babyface team for the women's WarGames match at Survivor Series on Saturday. The "Role Model" came out with the babyface team when they made their entrances to kick off "SmackDown" on Friday. Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY made their way down to the ring to run down the heel team ahead of the match.

Ripley noted that not everyone on their team is "the best of friends," but none of it mattered, because on Saturday they are all stepping in to one of the most dangerous matches in WWE, and nobody is going to be able to stop them from "absolutely brutalizing" their opponents. The other women got their quips in, before Women's World Champion Liv Morgan's music hit, and the heel team came out to the stage, including Raquel Rodriguez, Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton, Candice LaRae, and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax.

Morgan said it was funny how confident they were, and Jax reminded Belair that Bayley "tortured her for years" and reminded Bayley that SKY stabbed her in the back. She said the issues between teams had nothing on the issues the babyface team have with each other, and they'll implode before they make it to WarGames.

The WWE Women's World Champion noted it was interesting how Cargill got attacked and now Bayley is on the team. Morgan said they were leaving, and her team turned to leave, before Ripley exclaimed she hated waiting and the babyfaces ran from the ring to attack their opponents, resulting in a brawl where officials had to separate them.