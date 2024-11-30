Jacob Fatu Defeats Jey Uso In Men's WarGames Advantage Match On WWE SmackDown

Jacob Fatu dominated "Main Event" Jey Uso in his first televised singles bout on "WWE SmackDown," earning The New Bloodline the advantage going into Saturday's WarGames match. "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis told the members of the New and Original Bloodlines that they were banned from ringside for the main event, ensuring that the bout would be a clean and fair fight.

That it was, as both Fatu and Uso fought to the extent of the rules both in and out of the ring. But seemingly everything throughout the bout that Uso had to throw at the "Samoan Werewolf" had an answer and then some, with Fatu responding to an attempted tope suicida by catching Uso and throwing him into the announcer's desk. He also threw him into the ring post, and when the match returned to the outside in the closing stretch, he delivered a Samoan Drop onto the announcer's desk to set up the finish.

Uso looked to have a win against the grain as he delivered a Spear and an Uso Splash, but only for an early kickout at two. He couldn't make anything stick to his rival as Fatu later won the bout with his signature moonsault, earning a clean and dominant win on his singles television debut. Solo Sikoa and the rest of his outfit appeared on the ramp after the victory, boasting their advantage coming into Saturday at Survivor Series to close out Friday's "SmackDown" show.