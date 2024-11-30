Video: Former WWE Star Matt Riddle Makes TNA Debut At Turning Point Event

Yesterday, before TNA Turning Point aired, it was reported that former X-Division Champion and one-half of The Rascalz, Trey Miguel, would miss his scheduled six-man tag team match due to travel conflicts. Rather than cancel the contest, as they say in show business, "the match must go on," and it did. Replacing Miguel was none other than the "King of Bros" Matt Riddle.

Although Riddle, Zachary Wentz, and KUSHIDA worked cohesively, unfortunately, they were no match for the TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt and Jeff Hardy) and Ace Austin, who picked up the victory. Last night's appearance by Riddle marked his debut for TNA.

Riddle, who returned to MLW shortly after departing WWE last year, remains a top draw for the company. Since his comeback, Riddle became the number one contender for the MLW World Championship at Battle RIOT VI this past June. On Saturday, January 11, he will seize the opportunity to challenge for the prestigious championship at Kings of Colosseum against the champion, Satoshi Kojima. Riddle competed for this championship back in 2018 on a Road to the World Championship Tournament, making it to the finals, but he eventually fell to Swerve Strickland. Outside of MLW, he captured the NJPW World Television Championship from company president Hiroshi Tanahashi earlier this year with a 49-day reign. He has also competed for various independent promotions and AAA.