AEW Star Britt Baker Laments 'Toxic' And 'Brutal' Social Media Criticism

In the age of social media, almost everyone on the planet can contact anyone they want, and for AEW star Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, she has had enough of people gunning for her on the internet. "I'm exhausted. I'm not going to be polite anymore. Leave me alone. Politeness is 2024. Everyone needs to be real and authentic and the world will be a better place," Baker said to US Magazine.

"You can't ever believe what you read about yourself, whether it's really good or really bad, or you're going to end up medicated and sedated potentially. It's tough because we live in a world where social media is so prominent. Social media fuels what we do, essentially. We rely on it. But man, is it toxic. It's brutal. There's a whole population of people on social media who just want to make you feel bad about yourself. It's crazy we live in a world where that's their mission. 'I'm going to wake up today, tweet 10 mean tweets to Britt. I'm going take a lunch break, and then maybe I'll do 10 more.' It's bizarre."

Baker has already made reference to people making things up about her on the internet in recent weeks. The former Women's World Champion had to miss the Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite," due to both illness, and the fact that she couldn't leave her home due to Hurricane Milton. She addressed her absence from the show by telling the 'conspiracy theorists' to "f**k off" for not only believing that the Hurricane was manufactured, but by spreading the rumor that she had refused to go to the event as she didn't want to lose to Willow Nightingale on that night's episode.

