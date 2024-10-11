AEW's Britt Baker Provides Update On Her Condition Following Illness, Hurricane Scare

Through a combination of illness and the effects of Hurricane Milton, Britt Baker was unable to make it to the Title Tuesday edition of "AEW Dynamite" on October 8. However, it seems the former AEW Women's World Champion is in high spirits as she recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide an update on her condition.

Baker began by thanking fans for their "get well" messages before revealing that she had came down with a case of strep throat, which was made evident by the fact that she's clearly lost her voice.

"I sound way worse than I actually feel," Baker said. "I feel so much better now. Two days ago I was dying, but now, we're good ... I'm on the mend."

Given that Baker lives in Orlando, Florida, she also revealed that had a rough time dealing with the effects of Hurricane Milton, advising anyone who lives in an area prone to storms to stock up on supplies.

"I messed up," Baker admitted. "I didn't think I was going to be here, I was supposed to be at 'Dynamite' in Washington, so I was like 'I'm fine.' No. Change of plans. I got strep throat, I'm stuck in Orlando, and there was no supplies by the time I realized that. There was no gas, no water, nothing. All the essentials, gone off all the shelves. So, stock up in advance, don't be a dumb*** like me."

Before her plans changed, Baker was supposed to wrestle Willow Nightingale for a shot at Mariah May's AEW Women's World Championship at WrestleDream on October 12. That match was changed to a four-way match involving Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Nyla Rose, which Nightingale ended up winning. She closed her video with a message for anyone who thought there might be a different reason than the announced one for her absence.

"All the weirdos with your f***ing conspiracy theories, f*** off," she concluded.