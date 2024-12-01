Roman Reigns Muses About How WWE Bloodline Segments Would Have Worked In Attitude Era

The Bloodline saga has catapulted WWE into a new era of mainstream success, and has been celebrated as one of the greatest stories in WWE history. However, during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns speculated on what The Bloodline and the story they have created would have looked like if it had taken place in the famed Attitude Era of the late '90s, and it's safe to say, things would have been wildly different.

"Their product for the time, they didn't make the rules, they weren't the ones with the boundaries of the ratings. They had a lot more freedom. I always think how cool would it be if the Bloodline was sitting in strip club drinking whiskey and talking in the shadows. There are different ways to adult these things up. At the end of the day, they had to go out there and perform and put their bodies on the line. They had to go out there and there had to be continuity to their storytelling, and they had to create elements where the characters are bouncing off of each other."

Reigns also explained that having looser rules does make things a little easier for people, hence why WWE stars in the Attitude Era could get away with so much. Despite this, he believes that there is a point where people can go too far if the rules are a little more relaxed, and toeing that line is a big responsibility. The original Tribal Chief rounded off by admitting that as much as strippers, whisky, and talking in shadows sounds cool initially, even he didn't think that was a great example. "That was a terrible example. I don't know who came up with that."

