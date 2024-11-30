AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Names Wrestlers She's Thankful For

For this year's Thanksgiving, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné looked back at her own journey in wrestling, and all the veterans she encountered along the way who shaped her into the competitor she is today. In the latest edition of "Moné Mag," the star listed notable individuals in wrestling who have had an impact on her. "As I reflect on my journey in the world of professional wrestling, I can't help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for one extraordinary individual: Eddie Guerrero," Moné wrote.

Moné then further explained why Eddie Guerrero's legacy has been so important to her career. "He was a beacon of hope, an embodiment of passion, and a source of inspiration that ignited the spark within me when I was just a 10-year-old girl dreaming of greatness," she said. Further recalling her childhood admiration for Guerrero, Moné likened watching him perform to watching magic unfold, and that he inspired her to step into the ring. "I wanted to be the female version of Eddie Guerrero — a powerhouse who could entertain, inspire, and uplift others through the art of wrestling."

Additionally, Moné also named William Regal and Dusty Rhodes for their contributions to her career both before signing with WWE and during her time in "WWE NXT," where she honed her abilities and developed her character.