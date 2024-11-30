AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone Names Wrestlers She's Thankful For
For this year's Thanksgiving, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné looked back at her own journey in wrestling, and all the veterans she encountered along the way who shaped her into the competitor she is today. In the latest edition of "Moné Mag," the star listed notable individuals in wrestling who have had an impact on her. "As I reflect on my journey in the world of professional wrestling, I can't help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude for one extraordinary individual: Eddie Guerrero," Moné wrote.
Moné then further explained why Eddie Guerrero's legacy has been so important to her career. "He was a beacon of hope, an embodiment of passion, and a source of inspiration that ignited the spark within me when I was just a 10-year-old girl dreaming of greatness," she said. Further recalling her childhood admiration for Guerrero, Moné likened watching him perform to watching magic unfold, and that he inspired her to step into the ring. "I wanted to be the female version of Eddie Guerrero — a powerhouse who could entertain, inspire, and uplift others through the art of wrestling."
Additionally, Moné also named William Regal and Dusty Rhodes for their contributions to her career both before signing with WWE and during her time in "WWE NXT," where she honed her abilities and developed her character.
Mercedes Mone was also thankful for Bayley and AEW
Naturally, Mercedes Moné named her best friend, WWE star Bayley, as well, describing her as her true wrestling soulmate. "I felt an undeniable spark from the moment she stepped into the FCW locker room," she wrote. Recalling their time together, Moné described how exciting it was to be in the ring with Bayley the first time and how they instantly had chemistry. "She is my confidante, rock, and source of peace whenever life overwhelms me. Her wisdom and insight have guided me through professional and personal hurdles."
Moné then noted how Bayley has had a similar impact on her as Guerrero did, and that they've created something special together. "I am excited to see where our journey will take us next," she noted. "Thank you, Bayley, for being the person who gets me, for believing in our shared vision, and, for standing beside me as we chase our dreams together."
Naturally, Moné thanked Tony Khan and AEW, noting that the promotion has revolutionized the wrestling world in five years and given her a platform to inspire future generations of female wrestlers. "AEW has disrupted the status quo, fostering an environment where empowerment, diversity, and creativity in the ring thrive," the TBS Champion wrote. "I am profoundly thankful to Tony Khan, AEW, and my fellow wrestlers for their unwavering belief and support. Together, we are breaking barriers, making waves, and shaping a future in this beautiful sport."