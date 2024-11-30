Yuke's Producer Expresses Uncertainty About Sequel To AEW Fight Forever Video Game

"AEW Fight Forever" has been on the shelves for nearly 18 months at present, and after reviews that ranged from good to disappointing, many have speculated whether or not AEW and game developer Yuke's will work together on a sequel. Speaking with the "Video Games Chronicle," Yuke's producer Takashi Takezawa explained that the aim for the current title is to make it last for as long as possible by adding season pass content relevant to AEW's current TV product. However, when asked about a follow-up game, Takezawa stated that is down to AEW, and more specifically Kenny Omega.

"That's really more of a question for AEW. It's an Omega decision, ultimately; he can probably answer that for you, and depending on what AEW wants to do — nobody knows for sure how Yuke's involvement will pan out, you know. These kinds of relationships evolve and change over time as well," he said. "We can say that as a development company, even though what Yuke's does in the future may be a little unclear, I think the one thing that is very clear is that wrestling is part of our DNA and will continue to be a pillar of the company, so we'll definitely keep making wrestling content in one form or another. But I certainly can't talk specifics in terms of this series."

There had been talks as recently as September 2024 of AEW potentially seeking out a new developer for a "Fight Forever" sequel due to issues between Omega and Yuke's during production, as well as people in AEW not being happy with the game being, according to some, "buggy" and "unfinished."

