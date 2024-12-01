WWE CCO Triple H Chats With The New Day On Their 10-Year Anniversary

The New Day has had the unique accolade of being one of the longest-running stables to never break up or switch up members, and the three men recently celebrated a decade of being together. While next week's episode of "WWE Raw" is set to feature a 10-year anniversary for the New Day, Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently caught up with the Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods backstage, and asked them about their history together in a video shared to WWE's YouTube channel.

"It's so wild, because you get to a certain age where like, oh high school? That's four years. College? Four years," Kingston noted when he realized how long the New Day has been together. "Time, it flows so weirdly when you're here, doing this. And then it feels like yesterday, but it's not." Triple H then recounted his own experience with time, and how he often tells the younger talent to take in their prime years because it doesn't last forever.

"That's why I have no regrets, because we — there were so many times where we laughed till we were crying, like we enjoyed the journey so much," Big E added, noting how he's seen so many other wrestlers who become miserable because of the industry, and agreed with Kingston and Levesque's assessment on time. "You don't really believe it until you understand it when you're in it, but yeah, truly like enjoy this crazy wild journey."

Woods and Triple H also compared the New Day to D-Generation X, noting how both stables were similar because of how they both reached points where the men involved stopped caring about creativity and simply had fun, making them more authentic. That said, with the New Day teasing a split on WWE television lately, their end of times could be on the horizon.