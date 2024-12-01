Ex-WWE Star Says He Still Has 'The Itch' To Wrestle, Doesn't Think Triple H Is A Fan

Maven Huffman was released by WWE in 2005, but the inaugural men's "Tough Enough" winner is open to returning to the promotion. Speaking on "The False Finish," the former Superstar revealed that he wants to compete again, but he doesn't expect WWE to be interested in acquiring his services.

"I have the itch, but I'm also reasonable. I'm almost 50 years old," Huffman said. "Guys like Ricochet have proven to me that the athleticism of the business has long passed me by. To get in to be a competitor — I'm just a rational human being — I know that's never gonna happen."

Huffman added that he doesn't think WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, is a fan of his work as he came through "Tough Enough." Winners of the reality competition have been criticized by some veterans for not paying their dues the old school way. However, the former Superstar said that he'd agree to a return if he was guaranteed to be paid through injury.

"What they don't realize is that I already know that the older you get, it's so easier to blow an ACL, to tear an Achilles like Aaron Rodgers. What happens after that? They're not gonna pay for me and my rehab, I'm not going to go into New York City with crutches. If I had an organization that made the commitment and said, here's a year contract, you get injured, you're still gonna be getting paid, you can rehab and not have to worry about it. Then I would, yeah."

Maven previously stated that he'd require a lot of zeros in his contract to consider an in-ring return. However, he'd never rule out anything in the wrestling business, so never say never.