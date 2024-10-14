Former WWE Star Maven Names Conditions For In-Ring Return

Though his wrestling career largely wound down a decade ago, former WWE star and inaugural "Tough Enough" winner Maven has stayed connected to the business, gaining notoriety for his YouTube videos discussing the glory days of his career in the mid 2000s. With that has come opportunities for Maven to step in the ring again, including competing for Reality of Wrestling earlier this year.

Despite that though, Maven has come to terms with the idea that the potential for one last run isn't exactly in the cards for him, as he revealed during an appearance on the "Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling" podcast.

"At this point in my career, obviously with...almost [being] 50 years old, my wrestling days are over," Maven said. "But I still think I can add some sort of value to just the entertainment world. And I enjoy it. I enjoy all forms of entertainment at this point. I love hosting. And for me, with the lottery event, it was fun because there were thirteen contestants that had no clue about wrestling.

"But by the end of our time together, we were there for two days...I had people going on my channel and looking it up and being like 'I can't wait to watch this on the way home.' I like reaching out to people that might not be wrestling fans, and then giving them a different perspective on the business I love so much."

Despite that, Maven did hint that there was a small crack in the door regarding a sporadic in-ring return. He also admitted that a return wouldn't come cheap.

"I'll never say never in this business," Maven said. "But there would have to be a lot of zeros in the equation, and it would have to be the right circumstance."

