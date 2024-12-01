WWE Survivor Series 2024: Biggest Winners And Losers

Look at the team above, you have two brothers who fought each other in April, the cousin who spent three years playing them against each other, the Quebecer who has been either betrayed or attacked by all three of them, and finally locker room fight aficionado CM Punk. I spent much of the build to Survivor Series telling my co-workers that they were crazy for believing these five guys could work together in any productive way. I was wrong. As the Stephen Schwartz song says, "There can be miracles when you believe."

It speaks to the unified aggression of The New Bloodline that 4 of WWE's top stars and Jimmy Uso appeared to be the underdogs heading into Survivor Series, but the men were able to put their seemingly endless baggage behind them and got the win over Solo Sikoa and his crew. Their communication wasn't always perfect, and Punk and Reigns clearly bristled against each other multiple times, but nonetheless "The Second City Saint" and "The Tribal Chief" stood victorious and united.

The Women's War Games was an equally inspirational showing, with Bayley and her former Damage CTRL running mate Iyo Sky uniting alongside the motley crew of Rhea Ripley, Naomi, and Bianca Belair to overcome a far-more divided team. Tiffany Stratton's near cash-in on Jax underlined just how little trust there truly was amongst the heels. Maybe it's the hangover from the recent election, but it was nice to see both War Games matches be the story of disparate sides coming together against a common enemy.