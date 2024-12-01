Sheamus Shows Off His Battle Wounds Following Intense WWE Survivor Series Match

Triple Threat Matches aren't just dangerous due to the addition of a third person to cause havoc and breakup pinfalls, it also has a lack of disqualifications and countouts that leads to anarchic mayhem, often with gruesome results like those seen on Saturday. As has become customary for the pale superstar, former WWE Champion Sheamus showed off the wounds he suffered at the hands of Bron Breakker and Ludwig Kaiser in Saturday's match for Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

"Survivor," Sheamus wrote over a montage of photos of "The Celtic Warrior," striped with red marks up and down his back and his arms from the brutally physical contest. Sheamus was not only put through an announce table on Saturday, he was speared through a steel chair by Bron Breakker, and beaten repeatedly with his own Shileleigh by Ludwig Kaiser. It was one last spear from Breakker that eventually felled Sheamus and allowed Breakker to retain the title.

As it stands, the Intercontinental title is the only main roster singles title that Sheamus has yet to win in his 15-year WWE career, and thus the only achievement Sheamus needs to be considered a WWE Grand Slam Champion along with the likes of Randy Orton. The fact has been a sticking point throughout the feud, and the major reason Sheamus is in the middle of the increasingly violent rivalry between Breakker and Kaiser. Breakker has been in his second reign as Intercontinental Champion since October 21, when he regained the title on "WWE Raw" from Jey Uso.