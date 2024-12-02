Eric Bischoff Addresses Issue With Women's WarGames Match At Survivor Series 2024

This past Saturday at Survivor Series, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY, Naomi, and Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae in a WarGames match, allowing "Mami" to finally get her revenge on both Morgan and Rodriguez. The match featured several impressive spots from the women, with both SKY performing a moonsault inside a trash can and Stratton hitting a swanton bomb off the top of the cage being the most memorable of the bunch. However, according to former WCW executive Eric Bischoff on "83 Weeks," the women's WarGames match suffered from too many spots and continued to express his dislike for the match stipulation.

"It was hard for me to watch. Again nothing at all to do with the talent. It's just that format is so slow and so plotting and so spot-reliant. I mean all the WarGames matches were like that. They're so spot-reliant, that's all you're really getting and again for me, that's not my kind of match ... the women in particular and maybe it was because of the crowd or maybe the crowd was kind of iffy because of the first match, I don't know but until we got about midway through that match, it was tough for me to pay attention to. I just kept getting distracted."

Bischoff continued to share that he thought the final third of the match was much more enjoyable but reiterated that he'll never be a fan towards the excess of weapons and dangerous spots throughout WarGames matches.

