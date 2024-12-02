Big E Explains Backstage Reasons For New Day Sticking Together For 10 Years In WWE

Professional wrestling is built on drama, and there's nothing more dramatic than a breakup. That's why The New Day stands out from the norm, a true testament to their enduring chemistry, and perhaps a little pushback on past creative. In a thoughtful essay for The Players' Tribune titled "Sour," Big E elaborated on why New Day has long-resisted WWE's efforts to split them up — that is, until recently.

"First of all ... we didn't want to break up," Big E explained. "So our feeling was — why should we? Who cares if that's 'how it works.' Why couldn't we be different?"

Big E said the trio resisted the traditional wrestling trope of team-turned-rivals, admitting that it was as much strategic as it was sentimental. Recognizing how quickly mid-card talent could enter creative limbo — which he called "floating" — Big E suggested that staying together forced WWE to continually involve them in meaningful ways.

"Wrestling is a ruthless profession," Big E said. "At some point, we saw that this was more than just a group. It was our careers. Our livelihoods ... If we're going to struggle for TV time ... then let's do it together."

Big E said their cohesiveness persisted even as its individual members experienced moments of single achievements. He brought up "KofiMania" from 2019, which culminated in Kofi Kingston's one and only WWE Championship victory, claiming it was a win for all of them.

"We're betting on each other, no matter what happens," Big E said. "We're betting on The New Day. We're betting on the group."

Big E, a former WWE Champion in his own right, has made only sporadic appearances with New Day since breaking his neck on the March 11, 2022 episode of "SmackDown." Meanwhile, WWE has been testing the team's longevity recently as Kingston and Woods' interactions have been fraught with tension.