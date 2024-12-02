Dave Meltzer Guesses WWE's Current Plans For Roman Reigns Vs. Solo Sikoa

With the dust from War Games settled, there are still lingering questions about The Bloodline Civil War. One such question is "What's next for Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns?" The original "Tribal Chief" pinned the usurper to his throne at Survivor Series, and according to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," it is not likely the feud between the two is over.

"The big match is still for the Ulafala," Meltzer explained. "The whole things been built around that! The whole thing is built around the Ulafala."

The ceremonial necklace is worn by the "Tribal Chief," with Solo making a big deal for much of the year that he wears it now instead of Reigns. Meltzer's co-host Bryan Alvarez is worried that no one will care after seeing Reigns pin Sikoa at Survivor Series, but Meltzer disagrees.

"They're gonna set another record gate. They've been building this...for months," Meltzer continued. "I doubt it will be at the [Royal] Rumble but it might be...This is being built up as a giant match. It's gonna happen."

Not only is the business between Reigns and Sikoa unfinished, but the business between Reigns and his cousin Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is also not over, as Johnson appeared at the end of the Bad Blood PLE to threaten Reigns, only to seemingly vanish from WWE after. The WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place on February 1 in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. The PLE will mark the first time the event has aired in February, often a late-January tradition.