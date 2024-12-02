WWE's Big E Addresses Possibility Of His In-Ring Career Being Over

In 2022, New Day member Big E suffered a neck injury on "WWE Smackdown," leaving him absent from the ring ever since the accident. However, throughout the past year there have been several updates on the former WWE Champions health, with Big E himself saying that if he could return safely, then he'd love to wrestle again. It still remains uncertain if Big E will ever have the opportunity to return to the ring, but in a biographical essay for "The Players' Tribune," he explained that he's satisfied with his 15-year-long WWE career and has many passions outside of wrestling that he could focus on.

"You know that thing I said earlier — how I'm someone who spent his past not being able to picture a future? I can picture one now...But I'm at peace," Big E said. "And if that's truly a wrap on my in-ring career...I'm excited to explore the paths that are opening up for me in its wake...Whether it's working for WWE outside of the ring, or it's hosting, or acting, or voice work, or filmmaking, or so many other things. I feel like there are still so many parts of myself for me to discover. I feel like I've spent the last 10 years with Woods and Kofi on this amazing, life-changing project: trying to perform a version of wrestling that's in the image of all the things we love."

Big E continued to expand on The New Day's goal of portraying wrestling in the light of the things they love, suggesting that he wants to bring that same vision beyond WWE and actually create those ideas that they love.

