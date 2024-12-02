WWE Hall Of Famer Compares John Cena To Famous Basketball Star

There's only one month until 2025 kicks off, which means there's only a month left before the John Cena Retirement tour kicks into gear. The WWE legend is expected to ride off into the sunset towards the latter half of 2025, and in the meantime will be making his last in-ring stops at events such as the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania, with some even wondering if he could capture a 17th World Title along the way. Alas, there are others, like JBL, who don't want to see him go.

Once again sitting in for Bruce Prichard on "Something to Wrestle," JBL glowingly described his former in-ring rival. He enjoys Cena so much that he wishes that the "Peacemaker" star could continue wrestling forever, though he also is excited to see how Cena's sendoff goes, comparing it to the retirement of NBA legends like Julius Erving.

"It's so cool when you're saying goodbye to these guys, these incredible legends," JBL said. "And I put Cena up there with Doctor J. That's, for me, that's about...as big a compliment you can get. It's also kind of bittersweet. Cena, I love the guy. I hope he gets the seventeenth championship. I think it be cool to see that broken. I think it will be historic and fun.

"I just hate that he's retiring. I'm going to love every second of it, I don't want to pour cold water on it, but I always wish guys like that were with us forever. And he will be with us forever, he just won't be in an active role. And he might always do stuff down the line, but as far as in-ring competition, regular stuff, he's retiring. It's kind of cool; what an incredible career."

