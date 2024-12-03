WWE Survivor Series 2024: Where Do We Go From Here?

Shinsuke Nakamura shocked the world when he ended the United States Championship reign of the wildly popular LA Knight at Survivor Series 2024, just two weeks after he came back to WWE programming. Nakamura is currently enjoying his third title reign, but what are the chances that Nakamura will surpass a month with the title? A few weeks? A follow-up question: what guarantees that Nakamura's third reign as the United States Champion will be a fulfilling one?

If you were unsettled by Nakamura's upset victory, you aren't alone. Nakamura's swift claim to United States Championship gold, while not a death omen in and of itself, should be giving off suspicious vibes — with little to no unique build, what made Nakamura deserving of the title (besides his fantastic in-ring skills)? After this feud's lackluster build, Knight has plenty of reason to go back and demand a rematch, to say that he wasn't ready. A rematch between Knight and Nakamura is not an issue of if, but when. Combined with the suddenness of the title exchange, there is good reason to suspect that Nakamura's third title reign ends at this practically-guaranteed rematch, especially when the challenger is the wildly-popular, recently-dethroned, plausibly-blindsided LA Knight.

Let's be optimistic, and assume that Nakamura retains the title past a week (the most likely time in which Knight would offer a rematch, given that Knight's abrupt loss was not an odd way to write "The Megastar" off of WWE programming). There are a plethora of "WWE SmackDown" Superstars who are chomping at the bit — and perhaps, much more deserving — to hold the United States Championship besides Nakamura. Andrade, Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar — those are three names just off of the top of my head that have put in enough work and have gathered enough crowd support to stake a legitimate claim onto the United States Championship. Who is to say that Nakamura is not just a transitional champion for them? It is very possible that WWE did not want to have Knight lose in a grand setting, and so they had him drop the title to Nakamura so that it would be Nakamura that would lose at a larger premium live event (we are heading into some high-profile events, namely the debut of Saturday's Main Event, Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania). If Nakamura is a transitional champion — which I have a gut-feeling that he is, again given the suddenness of the title exchange — then I would bet that his title would not be as fulfilling as we all may be excited for it to be. Why would it be? If his purpose is to keep the United States title warm for the next up-and-coming star, why would his reign be given the creative light of day?

I sincerely hope my extrapolations are wrong, and that Nakamura is getting a legitimate push. However, Nakamura's expedited comeback to title timeline seems too out-of-left-field — too suspicious — for me to get my hopes up for a lengthy, satisfying United States Championship reign.

Angeline Phu