WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Recalls Bloody 'I Quit' Match He Was Proud Of

These days, WWE Hall of Famer JBL is known for three things; appearing regularly in other promotions now that his wrestling career is over, his mic work, and his penchant for always winding up in memorable, bloody brawls during his heyday. The most popular of those bloody brawls are his 2004 match with Eddie Guerrero, where Guerrero lost an enormous amount of blood, and his 2005 I Quit match with John Cena, both for the WWE Championship.

Sitting in for Bruce Prichard on "Something to Wrestle," JBL talked about the Cena match and how it compared to some of his other classic bouts, such as the Guerrero match. While he wouldn't say which was better, he admitted he was happy to do for Cena what Guerrero did for him a year earlier.

"I was proud of this match," JBL said. "Probably as proud of this match as I was of any match I'd ever done, because my role now is the Eddie Guerrero role. My role now is to make John. And again, I don't want to take too much credit for making John, John was going to make it anyway. I want to always say that. But my role was to walk him through hell and make him earn it.

"And I knew what he could do. I knew he was a really tough guy. And I knew he could wrestle, I knew that. I'd been in the house shows with him and had different nights every single night with him. I knew what he could do. I wanted the world to see this. I wanted so badly the world to see 'This is a tough son of a b***h that's going to be a hell of a champion.' And I thought we did a great job with it."

