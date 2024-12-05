AEW's Jake 'The Snake' Robert's Details Reason For Leaving WWE In 1997

Jake "The Snake" Roberts wrestled all across the world throughout his career, but most fans associate Roberts with his WWE runs in the 1980s and 1990s. Speaking on a recent episode of "The Snake Pit," Roberts discussed the end of that era and his reasons for leaving the promotion in 1997.

"I just got frustrated with the bulls**t," Roberts said. "[I was] not given the opportunity to do what I was asked to do. They tell you they want you to do something, then you do it and where the f**k do you go now? You've already put it out there and they're doing it. But oh well."

At the time, Roberts was working on the creative team, helping Vince McMahon produce storylines for the company. It's common knowledge that McMahon had a tendency to change plans on a whim, even if it meant discarding things that had already been established on TV, which got under Roberts' skin.

Additionally, Roberts confirmed that McMahon would expect the people who worked closely with him to maintain the same odd hours that he did. The retired wrestler stated that he didn't bother trying to speak to McMahon about the unrealistic expectations associated with his role, and instead just decided to quit.

"You can't talk to somebody like that, man," Roberts concluded.

Following his departure from the company, Roberts spent many years working on the independent scene. He even made several WWE appearances over the years and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014. Roberts would later join AEW as a manager, first for Lance Archer and now for La Faccion Ingobernables following a trade set up in October.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.