Why Mark Henry Says Everyone In AEW Wants To 'Circle Jerk'

The process of AEW's creative often gets more attention than the actual product it's trying to deliver. Having witnessed the dynamic of AEW's backstage dynamics firsthand, Mark Henry of "Busted Open Radio" suggested that there were perhaps too many people operating in an echo chamber, with minimal collaboration. He compared this type of self-congratulatory, self-validating environment as a "circle jerk." Reflecting on his WWE days, the former "Sexual Chocolate" said he once observed a WWE creative meeting where Jim Cornette, Michael Hayes, and Vince McMahon got into a heated debate over an idea. He said it was that kind of back-and-forth that was missing in AEW.

"[Creative] is supposed to be an argument. It's supposed to be a shake-up to figure out what the f*** to do next," Henry said. "[But] everybody want to circle jerk over [in AEW]. And you can't do that. You gotta disagree. Me and Bully [Ray] -for years- we disagreed, but...We knew what we were fussing at was the greater good of the match and of the show."

AEW's creative, particularly Tony Khan, has been under a microscope almost since the company began. Perhaps no one has been more vocal than former WCW executive Eric Bischoff, who practically has a new criticism every week. Bischoff has even suggested people such as former WWE and current AEW writer Jennifer Pepperman, and even Mark Henry's co-host Bully Ray as potential AEW creative team leaders.

Henry said the source of these issues was probably a lack of a clear, authoritative voice.

"There's a reason that [NFL coach Bill] Belichick is Belichick," Henry explained. "There's a reason that John Wooden is John Wooden, that Pat Patterson was Pat Patterson, that Dusty Rhodes was Dusty Rhodes. Bow down to their greatness and let them lead you."