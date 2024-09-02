Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Give Creative Control Of AEW To This Person

While the promotion continues holding and scheduling major shows, certain metrics within AEW have generally declined over the last year, such as live event attendance and television ratings. Eric Bischoff sees this as a creative problem for the company and has long called for Tony Khan to put someone else in charge of booking. Speaking on a recent episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff had a suggestion in mind.

"It's just a matter of time before Tony is going to have to make a change," Bischoff said. "He's got unlimited financial resources. That's a big part of it. But he's got the human resources right there under his nose — Jen Pepperman."

Bischoff stated that he was in WWE with Pepperman for a few months and, though they didn't work in-depth together, he did get to know her. The two had discussions about storytelling, and Bischoff walked away from those conversations with confidence in Pepperman's abilities to tell an absorbing tale in wrestling.

A former writer in TV and WWE, Pepperman was brought into AEW earlier this year, reportedly due to her close working relationship with Mercedes Mone. Bischoff listened to Pepperman on a recent edition of "AEW Unrestricted," and the former WCW executive said it made him realize Pepperman has an even stronger grasp on story structure than he previously believed.

