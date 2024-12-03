Ethan Page On Why He's The Most Prepared For Iron Survivor Match At WWE NXT Deadline

Former NXT Champion Ethan Page will be looking to take his first step back to his championship when he takes part in the annual Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline on December 7. He will have to get the better of Je'Von Evans, Wes Lee, Nathan Frazer, and a fifth participant that will be decided on the December 3 "WWE NXT," and being the most experienced man in the match, Page told Sports Illustrated that has given him the advantage heading into "NXT"s final Premium Live Event of the year.

"I've been wrestling for 18 years," Page said. "I think I'm more prepared than anybody else in the match. You might even been able to combine two or three of the wrestlers' experience, so I still am more prepared. I've been in long matches. 25 minutes is not the longest match I've ever had, not even close. I've been in matches with more than five guys, so the multi-man part, it's not really intimidating. I've been in high pressure situations more times than any wrestler in "NXT" currently, maybe ever. I think prepared is probably the best thing I am. Everything after that is, we'll see what happens. I don't think I could be any more prepared for this at all."

Page also has an advantage over some of his upcoming opponents, as he has never lost to anyone currently in the match. He has never been beaten by Evans despite the young star's multiple attempts to get his win back, he has never lost to Lee, with their only meeting being in a three-way match (which also featured Evans) that Page won. However, he has never faced Frazer in anything other than a battle royal.

