WWE Stars Share Their Approval For The New Day's Heel Turn

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shockingly betrayed Big E during The New Day's 10th anniversary celebration on "WWE Raw" last night, with both Kingston and Woods refusing Big E's offer to become their manager and ridiculing him for being absent due to the neck injury he suffered almost three years ago. Over the last several months, Woods had been lashing out after losing matches and was continuously rude to wrestlers on the roster, suggesting that he was heading towards a heel turn. However, Kingston joining Woods took many by surprise, leading fans saddened to witness the official breakup of the trio. That being said, there's still people delighted to see Kingston and Woods turn on Big E, such as "WWE NXT" star Ethan Page, who expressed his happiness on social media during "Raw" last night. "Always been a BIG fan of @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi"

"Raw" star Karrion Kross also voiced his satisfaction towards the implosion of The New Day, feeling proud that his mission to plant the seeds towards the group disbanding finally came to fruition. "This is all I ever wanted you to see. A New Day."

Kingston and Woods abandoning Big E has already generated over five million views on WWE's Instagram, and is inching towards two million views on their TikTok in under 24 hours. It remains to be seen what's next for The New Day, with Kingston and Woods back on the same page and Big E still out due to injury, with no return timeline.