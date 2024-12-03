Tommy Dreamer Explains Mixed Feelings About New Direction For WWE's New Day

Like many fans, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was initially shocked by the character turns taken by The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on "WWE Raw" this week. Upon further assessment, though, Dreamer admits that he isn't too sure how he feels about this new creative direction, which positions Woods and Kingston as heels and Big E as an excommunicant.

"Professionally, I love the New Day," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "They were teflon babyfaces. A teflon babyface is so key because they can lose, continue to lose, and continue to help get your next generation of talents to that level, but at any moment, be your tag team champions of the world. But for this route, the heel route, they got to win everything. They got to continue to just go to the top and they have to be d***s. They have to be a*******.

"If you ever play with Kofi Kingston in fantasy [football] or play him on Madden, he has to lean into every bad guy tactic to make sure that you hate him," Dreamer continued. "And they got to win a lot of matches because now they got to be on the same page and go straight towards those tag team titles. However, those tag team titles are held by heels, so that's an interesting thing right there."

As Dreamer alluded to, the WWE World Tag Team Championships are currently possessed by The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, who have terrorized the "Raw" locker room since joining forces. In addition, Balor and McDonagh have also already retained their titles against Kingston and Woods, though the latter were cheerful babyfaces at the time. In turning on Big E, Woods and Kingston refused E's offer to be their on-screen manager (as he continues to await potential medical clearance) before further asserting their plans to move forward together, but without him.

