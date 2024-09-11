Kofi Kingston Assesses The New Day's Chances Against Judgment Day For WWE Tag Titles

This week's "WWE Raw" set up an exciting title match for the next episode, with The New Day set to challenge The Judgment Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship. Speaking on "Raw Talk" following Monday's show, Xavier Woods interviewed his stablemate, Kofi Kingston, asking about the group's chances against The Judgment Day next week.

Advertisement

"Do I think that we have a shot? Of course we got a shot!" Kingston said. "Mainly because we're us — the greatest tag team of all time, in my opinion. I might be a little biased, you know? But at the same time, Judgment Day — they've been running around, being real distracted. Doing a lot of running."

The former WWE Champion continued by naming some of the enemies that The Judgment Day is currently dealing with, including former members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Kingston made the argument that life would become easier for Finn Balor and JD McDonagh if they didn't have to worry about the tag titles around their waists.

The brief promo even featured a reference to former WWE star and current AEW commentator Taz, with the wrestlers referencing Taz's previous entrance music, "13," after acknowledging that the group would become 13-time tag champions if they win Monday's match.

Advertisement

Though they now have their sights set on The Judgment Day, there is a different faction that has occupied much of The New Day's attention as of late — The Final Testament. Monday's "Raw" featured that group's Karrion Kross interacting with The Miz, seemingly trying to recruit the longtime WWE star. The New Day hasn't moved on from this storyline yet, as Woods interrupted the conversation to question the motives of Kross.