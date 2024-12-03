Backstage Update On Gunther's WWE Contract Status

In a year where contracts have been one of the biggest talking points in wrestling, WWE are nearing a deal with one of their current top stars that will keep him with the company for years to come. Fightful Select were told by sources within WWE that current World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is closing in on signing a new contract, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Those in WWE believe that the deal will be done by the end of 2024, and that it will be a brand new multi-year, long-term deal. "The Ring General" has reportedly impressed a number of people in WWE in recent years, with GUNTHER's in-ring performances and media appearances being so impressive that one higher-up called him one of the most professional talents they had ever worked with.

It has been a rollercoaster of a few years for GUNTHER. He had his name changed from WALTER at the beginning of 2022, but wasn't high on the list of talents that Vince McMahon was fond of, to the point where the former Chairman of WWE reportedly wanted to bury him and send him back to "WWE NXT." However, Triple H took over the creative direction of the company, and "The Ring General" has been a main roster champion for almost the entire time since.

GUNTHER held the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days, the longest reign in the history of the title, and the most amount of days ever with it as well, before being dethroned by Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40. His fortunes would turn around immediately after with a victory in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, earning him a shot at Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, which he would take full advantage of.