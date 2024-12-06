JBL Addresses Relationship With Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Vader

While JBL had the bulk of his success in WWE, his brawling, hard hitting style made him a solid fit for the Japanese style of pro wrestling during his career, leading to brief runs in WAR and All Japan Pro Wrestling during the 90s. That, perhaps, helped endear him to some of the other hard hitting Americans who toured Japan more extensively, including Vader, who JBL was co-workers with in the mid-90s.

Appearing on "Something to Wrestle," JBL detailed his relationship with Vader, including how Vader once came up with an idea for a spot in a match with Undertaker where Taker would catch a Vader moonsault and turn it into a Tombstone Piledriver. JBL revealed he loved the idea, although Taker was less enthused and ultimately declined it. Aside from that, JBL plenty of fondness for the wrestling legend.

"Leon White/Vader loved me," JBL said. "And I love Leon. We both played football. He played at a much higher level, he was a first round draft pick, played in the Super Bowl. Leon was a real stud. But Leon loved riding with me. It was like I was a younger brother or a son. So we're riding down with Florda, and the problem with Vader was that Vader was the most lovey/dovey guy when he was under the influence of something, which is the last thing you want is a 450 lb lovey dude that's all over you in a car, by yourself. So Vader has either taken something or drank a little too much. And I'm driving. We're down in Florida. And Vader's all over me. He's telling me and telling me he loves me...and everything. It was a typical night with me and Vader."

