Jeff Jarrett Thinks These AEW Stars Will End Atop The 2024 Continental Classic

The second annual AEW Continental Classic started last Wednesday and has quickly become an unpredictable tournament, with many of this year's participants being strong options to come out victorious. Wrestlers such as Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay have been viewed as favorites compared to the rest of the field, but stars like Ricochet and Shelton Benjamin could benefit from winning the tournament by being two of the newest additions to AEW. WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett has recently provided his thoughts on the Continental Classic, where he predicted the finals for the event speaking on "My World."

"On the Gold side it's going to be hard," Jarrett exclaimed. "Who needs it the most? Who wants it the most? I think Ricochet on the Gold side, the person with the most experience out of all 12 participants you got to go with Okada with the most experience but I think coming out of the Blue bracket, I just see Fletcher ... Over the last 10 years there's no doubt this young man has paid his dues and is paying his dues. This may be his breakout tournament, so I'm going to go Ricochet and Kyle Fletcher in the finals."

Throughout the first week of the Continental Classic, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Will Ospreay led the Gold League with three points each. However, in the Blue League, Kyle Fletcher and Shelton Benjamin are tied at the top of the group with three points, with Daniel Garcia and Kazuchika Okada collecting a point each after their match on "AEW Collision" ended in a time-limit draw.

