Former WWE Star Paul London Explains Why AEW Dynamite Is His 'Favorite Comedy'

Paul London could be described as the Keanu Reeves of wrestling– not just in terms of his look, but also for his laid-back, easygoing demeanor. But that doesn't mean the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is one to go along with just anything in the world of wrestling. During a recent appearance on "That's Wrestling!," London implied that he wasn't a fan of some of the chicanery commonly seen in today's product. While he didn't directly mention AEW by name, his co-host James Here did, and London's response strongly alluded to being turned off by their storylines.

"People have seen everything now," London began. "They see attempted murders every Wednesday [on "Dynamite"]. They see kidnappings. They see houses burning down, cars getting filled with coins, and just– the ideas are not good. They're really poorly thought out. Fake walls that are so obvious. Bad camera angles where you can see tunnels that connect in the back when they should be the illusion. It's just so careless. It's so careless. And so, in turn, it's hilarious. It's my favorite comedy out there."

London has previously been critical of AEW, once singling out Brian Cage's moveset for being too varied for a power wrestler, especially one who loses so frequently. However, his comments could be seen as sour grapes, as London also revealed he'd wanted to join AEW as a coach and/or producer, but was turned down for the role.

London is probably best known for his five-year stint in WWE, where he was often featured in the tag team division. He won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice, once with Billy Kidman and once with Brian Kendrick. He also captured the World Tag Team Championship, again with Kendrick. In recent years he's dialed back wrestling appearances considerably, although he recently surfaced in MLW on November 9, losing to KENTA.