Liv Morgan Talks 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble After Consecutive Runner-Up Finishes

Before becoming WWE Women's World Champion when she defeated Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring this year, Liv Morgan's journey to winning the title was filled with trials and tribulations. Not only was she inches away from winning the Battle Royal for the vacant Women's World Championship this past April, but was also the runner-up in both the 2023 and 2024 Royal Rumble. Morgan has now commented on being a two-time runner-up in an interview with "WWE Deutschland," explaining that if she wasn't the current Women's World Champion, she'd easily win the 2025 Royal Rumble.

"If I for some reason am not holding the championship anymore, you know I was the runner up two years in a row, If I wasn't champion this year, I'd probably win this year," Morgan said. "So that's just another opportunity for someone else because if I was not holding this Women's World Championship, I would have won the Royal Rumble. So I'm just your gracious, classy queen giving someone else an opportunity to win the Royal Rumble."

Morgan's next title defence will be against IYO SKY at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14 in Uniondale, NY's historic Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. SKY earned the opportunity by winning a Women's World Championship #1 Contendership Battle Royal last month after outlasting the likes of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill and Lyra Valkyria.

