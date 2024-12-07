WWE's Big E Recalls The First Two Albums He Ever Bought

Former WWE Champion Big E has been back in the headlines as of late following the 10 year anniversary of The New Day that ultimately ended in Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning their back on him. However, fans have been able to learn a lot more about Big E as a person thanks to his recent tell-all piece in The Players Tribune, including his love of music, where he revealed the first two music albums he ever bought.

"I also fell in love with hip-hop," Big E wrote. "I still remember the first two albums I bought: NWA's Straight Outta Compton and this Bone Thugs-n-Harmony hits compilation. I was only allowed to listen to classical and gospel music at home, so I had to hide them from my parents, but I'd listen any chance I got. I wore those CDs out. TV helped, too, and I discovered a lot of artists through music videos. I got really into 2Pac. Scarface. The Clipse. (Also that Alien Ant Farm cover of 'Smooth Criminal,' I won't lie.)"

Shortly before Big E broke his neck in March 2022, his fame as a solo star actually led to him getting his own solo entrance music for the first time since his pre-New Day career. The former WWE Champion admitted that he originally wanted a remix of The New Day's entrance music, but eventually landed on the idea of getting his close friend, and platinum selling recording artist Wale to perform the track, an idea that was aided by the fact that Wale is a well known fan of professional wrestling. Fans would have heard when Big E made his entrance on the December 2 episode of "WWE Raw" for The New Day's decade celebration.

