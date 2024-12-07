WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Explains Why Vince McMahon 'Loved' When Things Went Wrong

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was famously fickle with on-screen errors, sometimes infuriating, pleasantly entertaining, or clueless to the flub. A mentality McMahon had with live trip-ups was that they were planned, wanting to maintain the integrity of a character or develop a story.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL talked about McMahon's infamous injury at the 2005 Royal Rumble on "Something To Wrestle," remembering the backstage vibe and McMahon's reaction to the mishap live on PPV.

"When Vince came backstage, he either collapsed or had to sit down and he literally said, 'If anybody looks at me, I'll fire you,'" JBL recalled. "Hell, he walked out with two torn quads, that's not humanly possible. When he came backstage, he was in a horrible mood. I was there and I saw the whole thing."

McMahon's appearance that night was unscripted and came about from Batista and John Cena's double elimination to end the match, and he tore both his quads attempting to get into the ring to confront his stars. JBL was asked how McMahon reacted when a potential crisis arose live on the air.

"I can tell you what Vince thinks about it: Vince loves it," the former WWE Champion answered. "Vince loves when things go wrong because he gets to fix them. What Vince hates is boredom. He hates when things are just going right or just going kind of meandering along. But this is wrestling, this is what's so great about wrestling. S— goes wrong, horribly wrong, you get to fix it live in front of the whole world. There's nothing greater than that."

