Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Picks The Wrestlers He'd Trust In A Bar Fight

It's not uncommon to hear stories of pro wrestlers, especially in the '80s and '90s, take their fighting skills off-screen, and engage in barroom brawls. WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has named a few legendary pro wrestling stars he would trust to have in his corner in case a bar fight broke out.

On a recent edition of "The Snake Pit" podcast, Roberts was asked about three wrestling personalities, past or present, he would like to have if he were in a bar brawl.

"Haku, Hawk The Road Warrior, and Ronnie Garvin," said Roberts. "That's a pretty dangerous crew."

Haku was involved in many bar fights over the course of his career, with him claiming in the past that the fights usually happened because people disrespected the pro wrestling business. He alleged that the pro wrestlers in the '80s were tough people who wouldn't back down from any fight. Roberts has first-hand witnessed Haku in action in a bar, with the latter once brawling with WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race. The fight was so interesting to Roberts that he got himself a beer and watched the two legends fight it out. The WWE legend had also previously claimed that Haku also once bit off a person's nose and spat it back on their face, to highlight the toughness of the Tongan wrestler.

The Road Warriors were also known for their wild ways, and the duo of Hawk and Animal were regarded as the two of the toughest men in the industry during their era.