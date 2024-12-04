Triple H Assesses Reaction To New Day's Heel Turn On WWE Raw

The wrestling world is still in shock over the events of the December 2 "WWE Raw," which saw Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turn their backs on Big E on what was the 10-year anniversary of The New Day's formation. While the actions of Woods and Kingston have left some feeling upset, and others feeling angry, WWE CCO Triple H expressed how happy he was at how everything went down during a special press event to promote WWE's debut on Netflix in 2025.

"I was so happy for those guys," Triple H said, who was also very happy with a shot of one particularly upset fan in attendance. "We couldn't have comically asked for a better shot of somebody selling that storyline for us." Triple H then went on to explain why he was so happy with how The New Day's decade ceremony went down, citing how the electricity in the air creates a special type of bond with the audience.

"It's those moments. It's why we do what we do. It's that moment when you're in the ring and Rock says it all the time. It's that electricity, that connection with the people. There's no greater feeling than that. When we can get that in front of 10,000, 70,000, it doesn't matter what it is, we'll get it around the globe on Netflix. Those moments are why we do what we do and invest and pay that off to fans who have been watching week in, week out." It is currently unclear as to when Big E will be seen on WWE television again, but judging by the fact that Kingston has doubled down on their decision on social media, the power of positivity has been drained from The New Day.

