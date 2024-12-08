WWE Hall Of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts Addresses Sobriety

If there is one man who has had more demons than some people put together, it's Jake "The Snake" Roberts. The WWE Hall of Famer's issues have been so well documented that they were featured moments in documentaries like "Beyond The Mat," and "The Resurrection of Jake Roberts," the latter of which chronicled his road to sobriety with the help of his close friend Diamond Dallas Page. Roberts was asked about how it feels to be sober on a recent episode of the "Insight" podcast and admitted that the thought of never having a drop of alcohol ever again makes him incredibly proud of himself.

"For me, the smell of alcohol turns my stomach," Roberts admitted. "I can walk through an airport blindfolded, and I could tell you where the bars are at because I can tell that smell and it upsets my stomach now. I'm glad. That's the last damn thing I need is to go down that road again, and I have no fear at all. Maybe that's not healthy not having a fear of it, but I just feel so strongly that's something I'll never do again."

Roberts has always been open about his addiction issues, to the point where he feels like he will always be an addict in some respect. However, he knows how much some people struggle with their own addictions, and has vowed to help anyone and everyone who needs it. The WWE Hall of Famer is currently coming up on five years as part of the AEW roster, where he recently embarked on a new journey as the manager of La Faccion Ingobrenable after spending his entire run with the company by the side of the 'Murderhawk Monster' Lance Archer.

