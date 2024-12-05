Nick Khan Addresses Future Of WWE Library As Netflix Debut Looms

With WWE's big move to Netflix just a few weeks away, many fans have wondered what will happen to the company's extensive video library when the move is made. Peacock in the United States, and the WWE Network internationally still has virtually every piece of footage WWE has ever produced, as well as the libraries of companies like WCW and ECW, but will all that make the move to Netflix? During a recent interview with Variety, WWE President Nick Khan explained that, when it comes to Peacock, they will have to have a meeting as their current deal extends until 2026.

"Peacock is our incumbent partner on what was always going to respect our incumbents rights in the relationship we have there," Khan said. "So we'll have those conversations with them in 2025 and we'll see what shakes up." It has already been confirmed that the WWE Network will be shutting down for international viewers on December 31, 2024, with a number of WWE's more significant events from their past being readily available on New Year's Day 2025 for fans in the United Kingdom, Latin America, and Canada.

Joining the more notable events from years gone by for selected international viewers will be all of WWE's current programming. Unlike the United States where "WWE Raw" will be a Netflix exclusive in 2025 while "WWE NXT," and "WWE SmackDown" remain on The CW and the USA Network respectively, international fans will get to see "Raw," "NXT," and "SmackDown" air live each week on Netflix, as well as the company's Premium Live Events. WWE's journey on Netflix will begin on January 6, where "Raw" will air live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California for a show that is expected to be one of the biggest WWE events in history.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Variety for the transcription.