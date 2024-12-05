Bully Ray Thinks This WWE Star Winning 2025 Royal Rumble Would Be The 'Biggest' Story

WrestleMania season is on the horizon and speculation about who could win the 2025 WWE men's Royal Rumble has picked up, with next year's event being much more unpredictable than usual. Roman Reigns looks like the early favorite, due to being the first Rumble in four years where he isn't world champion. However, stars such as John Cena and The Rock have also been rumored to emerge victorious due to the 16-time world champion's retirement tour kicking off next year and "The Great One" possibly wanting to dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray has pitched who he believes is the perfect choice to win the men's Royal Rumble, claiming on "Busted Open Radio" that CM Punk is the best option from a storytelling perspective.

"Can you think of anybody else being a bigger story than Punk winning the Rumble this year? We can make cases for Roman, we can make cases for Jacob [Fatu], we could probably make cases for Solo, but Punk winning the Rumble, let's isolate this moment in time. It comes down to Roman and Punk and Heyman stabs Roman in the back so Punk could go over. Could anybody create a bigger moment than that?" questioned Ray.

The veteran star continued to explain that Punk would challenge the champion who he believes would guarantee him the main event of WrestleMania 41, as that is the main goal Punk still wants to accomplish. He also expressed how WWE has several options for WrestleMania main events, listing Punk versus Rhodes and Reigns versus Sikoa as two other choices.

