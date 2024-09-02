Backstage News On Cody Rhodes' Planned WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent

"Our story has just begun," The Rock said to Cody Rhodes on the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of "Raw," "The American Nightmare's" first show as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With The Rock's Hollywood career taking precedence, fans knew it was a thread that could lead nowhere, but on the "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer said plans are indeed on the table for The Rock versus Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"Cody Rhodes is going to be wrestling The Rock at WrestleMania," he said.

Some had speculated whether Jacob Fatu might face Rhodes for the title, or even Solo Sikoa in a rematch from this year's WWE SummerSlam. However, Meltzer said Roman Reigns is more likely to face one of the two Bloodline members at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"I don't know which direction is the WrestleMania match... The heat's still [with] Solo, but Jacob's the one that's protected the most," Meltzer said. "They're both gonna be in there with Roman Reigns. I suppose Cody could be in there with Jacob Fatu at some point. I'm sure it'll happen, but I don't think that's gonna be too soon."

The Rock versus Cody Rhodes has been a highly-desired singles match since the build-up to WrestleMania 40, when it looked like The Rock was going to use his TKO Group Holdings clout to bump Rhodes out of the title match against Reigns. How much of this was a work is still in question. "F*** your story," Rock would famously say in a 21-minute promo addressing Rhodes and the rumors.

The displacement in the title match didn't happen, but in the tag team encounter that did on the first night of WrestleMania 40, Rock looked strong against Rhodes, pinning him in the middle of the ring. He then dressed Rhodes down in the promo the following night on "Raw," planting the seeds for a future matchup.