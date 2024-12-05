WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Assesses Scope Of MLW Gig

This week's MLW's One-Shot event will take place from New York City where former WCW Executive Eric Bischoff will take over creative control for the show. Some of the matches announced include Matt Riddle versus Donovan Dijak, Bobby Fish versus Alex Kane, and Mistico versus Trevor Lee, formally known as Cameron Grimes in WWE, for the MLW World Middleweight title.

Bischoff recently commented on his involvement at MLW One-Shot, stating on "MMA Hour" that he's purely contributing to the event for his own enjoyment. However, he added that it would likely be a one-night deal.

"More than likely, again going back to the travel thing, but look, anything can happen. I'm a spontaneous person and I've learned and I've known this all my life, but it's become even more profound to me as I've gotten older, maybe wiser is, I love to work hard but I love to work hard having fun. Right now I'm about as comfortable as a human being could be and blessed so I'm good, but we'll see, you never know," said the Hall of Famer.

Bischoff also revealed last month that all earnings for MLW One-Shot will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which is a non-profit organization that helps those in the military and first responders. They also honor firefighter Stephen Siller who sacrificed his life for others during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "MMA Hour" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.