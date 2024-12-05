Thunder Rosa Shares Frustrations With People Asking Her If She Still Works For AEW

AEW star Thunder Rosa hasn't wrestled on "AEW Dynamite" since the April 3 edition of the show and hasn't appeared on pay-per-view since Double Or Nothing this past May, leading many fans to question if she's still involved with the company.

However, the ongoing concern towards Rosa's AEW status has apparently frustrated the former Women's World Champion as she explained on "Busted Open Radio" that she still works with the company.

"AEW exists on Saturdays, so if you're not doing anything on Saturday, watch the show. If I get somebody else asking me if I still work at AEW, I'm just going to be like, 'Here — here is the schedule of 'Dynamite,' 'Rampage,' and 'Collision.” I'm usually on 'Collision' so just watch me and if you can't watch me live, watch me on YouTube. Stop asking me if I still work in AEW 'cause I still do," she said.

Many fans may not know that Rosa is still with AEW because she has primarily featured on "Collision" and "Rampage," whose viewership has struggled severely in recent weeks. Throughout the last six months, "Collision" has been unable to draw over 500,000 viewers and recently posted its lowest rating in the show's history, obtaining only 157,000 viewers on the September 6 edition of the show. Rosa's most recent match was on the November 30 edition of "Rampage," where she defeated Harley Cameron in just over five minutes.

