WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Details Recent Injury

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who recently opened up about the loss of his stepfather, revealed that his tough times continue as he suffered an arm injury while training.

Nash discussed the incident on a recent episode of his "Kliq This" podcast, where he broke down what happened and how it has affected his routine. The WWE legend initially feared the injury was serious, and explained the steps he took to get it examined and how the initial diagnosis gave him some hope.

"I think last episode I was praising the gods that I, you know, I felt this snap in this — I heard this pop in my shoulder, my left shoulder, when I was training [my] back," Nash said. "It was actually on election day, so it took me five days to get into the MRI. I didn't train for five days. I got the MRI, my orthopedic looked at it, and he said, 'There's not a tear. I don't see a tear in your bicep.' And so when the radiologist read it [the MRI results], there were no tears in any of my rotator cuffs."

However, things took a turn when he resumed training, recalling the moment he realized the issue was worse than expected.

"I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to be okay,' and then I went over and they've got an old flex machine that's an incline single-arm bicep curl," Nash said. "I could just feel my left bicep cramping, and I was just like, f*** me because when you tear a bicep, it cramps. I tore the bicep."

Nash stated that he is now weighing his options for treatment. The veteran star was dealing with a different injury a few weeks ago, which forced him to cancel a few appearances.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Kliq This" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.