Kevin Nash Provides Health Update Following Cancellations

With Kevin Nash having settled into podcasting now that his in-ring career is long behind him, one would think that Nash wouldn't be dealing with that many health issues as he had during his career, when he partially became known for tearing his quadricep muscles in both legs. Unfortunately for the WWE Hall of Famer, that is not the case, as in 2023 he dealt with neck issues that had Nash contemplating having neck fusion surgery. Then this weekend, some more health woes led to Nash being forced to bail out of weekend appearances.

Taking to X Monday afternoon, Nash revealed that he hadn't been able to travel this weekend due to an injury. Nash revealed that he had already apologized for missing the engagements via video and assured fans that he was in good health overall. The problem, Nash explained, was two herniated discs in his back, which he said were at "two levels." To emphasize that the situation wasn't too serious, the former WWE and WCW Champion also said he would be able to go home from the procedure the same day, and that he'd be 100% within 3 months.

I sent a video of me apologizing for not traveling this past weekend. It's due to an injury that will be repaired. Not a health issue. I'm in perfect health. I have a disc herniation at two levels. The procedure is same day and I'll walk out to my vehicle. I'll be 100% in 3... — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) November 11, 2024

Maryland based indie promotion Maryland Championship Wrestling shared the video Nash referred to on social media, where Nash touched upon his injuries and him needing to have surgery, despite attempts to treat the injury with therapy. Nash's back isn't his only problem, as he revealed on the latest "Kliq This" that he would also be looking at having shoulder surgery, after he felt something pop during a workout.