WWE NXT Star Jaida Parker Addresses The Women's Division 'Commanding The Spotlight'

"WWE NXT" star Jaida Parker has given her thoughts on the brand's women's division, explaining how she wants to capitalize on the path paved by her predecessors.

On "Busted Open After Dark," host and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray remarked that the women's division is carrying "NXT" and they are commanding, not demanding, the spotlight. Ray elaborated that the women figuratively are not asking for the spotlight as it is being given to them. Parker agreed with the assessment and spoke about it in detail.

"Exactly what you just said, we are commanding everything because the women that were here before us went through hell and high waters for us to be where we are right now, so we have no choice but to show them, and take the opportunity that they had and just go for the stars with it," Parker answered. "We have to take advantage of that because if not, they did all of that for nothing."

The women's division in "NXT" has been praised by fans and their industry peers for the quality of matches that the black and gold brand put on. This adulation dates back to the re-launching of "NXT" into a development brand where fans got to watch the blossoming of the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Sasha Banks, as well as Japanese stars such as Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Io Shirai.

Parker, who has been a part of WWE since 2022, will be facing Lola Vice this weekend at NXT Deadline, in an Underground match.

